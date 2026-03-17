Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Update Adds New Difficulty Mode, Replayable Boss Fights, More - News

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Hideo Kojima on Japanese radio show Spacewalk via social media has a new update for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will release alongside the PC version of the game later this week.

The update will add a new harder difficulty mode called "To The Wilder," replayable boss fights, new items, new live-action cutscenes that were originally cut, 21:9 ultrawide mode on PS5, and more.

Here is the list of content in the update:

New harder difficulty mode - 'To The Wilder'

Replayable boss fights including Neil

New items

New live action cutscenes that were originally cut

21:9 ultrawide mode on PS5

New footage, including new nightmares for Sam

Added a Chiral Cat to Sam's room

Various gameplay adjustments based on player data

And more

Read details on the PC version below:

In this standalone sequel, step back into Sam’s boots as he takes on a new adventure to connect Australia to the Chiral network. Beset on all sides by enemies, Sam will have to shoot, sneak, and sprint his way out of trouble, as well as survive natural disasters such as earthquakes, sandstorms and forest fires, and brave the ruinous Timefall as he strives to save humanity from extinction once again. The Social Strand System returns, connecting players from around the globe allowing you to shape someone else’s world, and have their actions shape yours.

PC Features

With help from our friends at Nixxes Software, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for PC will come with a variety of improvements and new features including NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel Upscaler and FrameGen as well as uncapped framerates.

Immerse yourself in the world of Death Stranding 2 like never before with added Ultrawide monitor support including 21:9 Ultra Widescreen for both gameplay and in-game cutscenes for both PC and PlayStation 5 and 32:9 Super Ultra Widescreen for PC, all in 4K resolution.

In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach players are given the freedom to take on deliveries and tackle combat challenges however they see fit. Whether you like to go stealthily, or charge in all-guns-blazing, with DualSense wireless controller integration, complete mouse and keyboard support, as well as supports 3D Audio via Dolby Access, DTS Sound Unbound, or Windows Sonic for Headphones, giving players all sorts of options, no matter how you like to play.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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