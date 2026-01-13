EA Sports FC 26 Was the Best-Selling Game in Germany in 2025, Battlefield 6 Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 was the best-selling games in Germany for 2025 according to Games Sales Data (GSD) released by game.de.

There were a number of first-party Nintendo games in the top 20 best-sellers list with Mario Kart World in third place, Pokémon Legends Z-A in 14th place, Donkey Kong Bananza in 17th place, and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 in 18th place.

There were two first-party Microsoft games in the top 20 with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in eighth place and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in 13th place. There was also one first-party PlayStation title with Ghost of Yotei in 15th place.

Battlefield 6 was the second best-selling game in Germany for the year. Assassin's Creed Shadows came in fourth place, Split Fiction in fifth place, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II in sixth place. Anno 117: Pax Romana came in seventh place, Monster Hunter Wilds in ninth place, and Borderlands 4 in 10th place.

It should be noted some higher profile titles aren't part of this list due to the publisher or developer not providing data. This includes ARC Raiders, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

