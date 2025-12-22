Mario Kart World Tops the French Charts, EA Sports FC 26 Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 2 days ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 49, 2025, according to SELL.

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PS5) are up one spot to second and third places, respectively.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) is in fourth place and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) is in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Ghost of Yotei

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy PC Yakuza Series: 20th Anniversary Edition Farming Simulator 25 Football Manager 26

