Fortnite Out Now on Xbox PC Store, First Time Available on PC Outside Epic Games Store

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has announced Fortnite is now available on the Xbox PC store. This is the first time the game has been available on PC outside of Epic Games Store.

Fortnite Crew is also available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It provides access to the current Battle Pass, OG Pass, LEGO Pass, and Music Pass, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks per month. It also includes Rocket Pass Premium in Rocket League.

"Fortnite is available and working now on the Xbox PC store!" said Sweeney. "This is Fortnite’s first appearance on PC outside of the Epic Games Store since its 2017 launch and the beginning of Fortnite Crew in Game Pass Ultimate."

Fortnite on Xbox consoles and Xbox PC supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

