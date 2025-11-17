Majority of Gamers in the US, Japan, and More Prefer Single-Player Games - News

The results of a new survey from Ampere Analysis (via VideoGamesChronicle) reveals the majority of gamers in multiple countries prefer playing single-player games over multilayer games.

34,428 gamers in 22 markets answered the survey and and 65 percent of respondents in the USA say they prefer single-player games. This figure is 63 percent in Japan, 62 percent in Thailand, 60 percent in Germany, 58 percent in the UK, 55 percent in Mexico, 49 percent in Sweden, and 47 percent in China.

Younger gamers prefer multiplayer games compared to older gamers. 48 percent of 16-24 year olds prefer single-player games, while it was 56 percent of 25-34 year olds, and 64 percent of 55 to 64 year olds.

Ampere suggests there is "a clear divide between Gen Z and Millennials in terms of gaming tastes and perspectives."

24 percent of respondents said they would buy or download a game their friends if their friends were playing it too.

"This data reaffirms that single-player games are absolutely still viable – and sought-after – in the live service-dominated landscape," said Ampere senior research manager Louise Wooldridge.

"The market favours multiplayer games for their ongoing engagement and monetisation, but cracking a finely balanced formula for single-player games can leverage this broad audience appeal. Although most gamers prefer this content to multiplayer experiences, the friendship circle still plays a significant role in game discovery and uptake."

