Phil Spencer on Steam Machine: 'As One of the Largest Publishers on Steam We Welcome New Options' - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a post on social media commented on the newly announced Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset, and Steam Controller from Valve.

He does "welcome new options" for people to access their games library and says Xbox is "one of the largest publishers on Steam."

"Gaming moves forward when players and developers have more ways to play and create, especially across open platforms," said Spencer.

"Expanding access across PC, console, and handheld devices reflects a future built on choice, core values that have guided Xbox's vision from the start. As one of the largest publishers on Steam, we welcome new options for players to access games everywhere. Congrats on today's launch."

Prices for the Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and new Steam controller have not been announced. However, the goal is to start shipping them in "early 2026."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles