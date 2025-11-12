Phil Spencer on Steam Machine: 'As One of the Largest Publishers on Steam We Welcome New Options' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 270 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in a post on social media commented on the newly announced Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset, and Steam Controller from Valve.
He does "welcome new options" for people to access their games library and says Xbox is "one of the largest publishers on Steam."
"Gaming moves forward when players and developers have more ways to play and create, especially across open platforms," said Spencer.
"Expanding access across PC, console, and handheld devices reflects a future built on choice, core values that have guided Xbox's vision from the start. As one of the largest publishers on Steam, we welcome new options for players to access games everywhere. Congrats on today's launch."
Prices for the Steam Machine, Steam Frame VR headset and controllers, and new Steam controller have not been announced. However, the goal is to start shipping them in "early 2026."
"Oh shit, we're in trouble now"
But seriously, the big problem with the Xbox-PC Hybrid thing was always going to be that Microsoft would insist that they crowbar Windows into it.
Microsoft wanted to sell a box that would attract Steam users and hopefully push people towards their Xbox App in the process.
This new version of the Steam machine eats most of that potential market up right away.
Don't know what kind of translator you are working with but I would change it if I were you...
The specs of this thing are really bad... It is will sell and be successful, but this is not at all what Microsoft is targeting with their new console/PC hybrid.
Not to mention, it will run Windows. Haters may come and pretend that this is a bad thing, but it is not; it is definitely going to be a plus compared to Steam Deck if the new Xbox will have the capabilities that we are assuming it will have. (this is still all based on rumor). Being able to run Windows and virtually ALL game store out there is a huge plus.
I find the Steam Machine cool (and will probably end up buying one as I buy any new stuff coming out); but this is definitely not going to be an issue for Microsoft strategy.
Valve literally beat Xbox to the punch with their long-term plans lol. I've been saying for a while that Valve is a bigger direct competitor now to Xbox than PlayStation or Nintendo is at this point.
Valve though feels like they have a truly unified ecosystem, all stemming from SteamOS across multiple kinds of devices that third-party OEM's will then be able to modify and sell as well, while still running a juggernaut of a storefront on Microsoft's own OS lol. If there was ever a time where Valve could go after Microsoft's jugular, it's now! And as per usual, Microsoft is still trying to play catch up. Everything they're doing either feels like it's a huge WIP that is still years away from materializing or is still years away from being shown/announced.