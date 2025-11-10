EA Sports FC 26 Tops the French Charts, Pokémon Legends: Z-A Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) is up one spot to take first place on the French charts for week 44, 2025, according to SELL.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) dropped one spot to second place. The Nintendo Switch 2 version dropped out of the top five.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is up two spots to third place, Battlefield 6 (PS5) fell one spot to fifth place, and Ghost of Yotei (PS5) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei

Xbox Series X|S

Battlefield 6 EA Sports FC 26 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Farming Simulator 25 Battlefield 6 Battlefield 6 - Phantom Edition

