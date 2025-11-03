Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Debut on the UK Retail Charts, EA Sports FC 26 Takes Top Spot - Sales

11 minutes ago

EA Sports FC 26 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 1, 2025.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake debuted in sixth place with 44 percent of physical sales on the Switch, 33 percent on the PS5, 21 percent on the Switch 2, and three percent on the Xbox Series X|S.

Tales of Xillia Remastered debuted in 22nd place.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A dropped one spot to second place with 61 percent of physical sales on the Switch and 39 percent on the Switch 2.

Mario Kart World is up one spot to third place, Battlefield 6 is down one spot to fourth place, and Ghost of Yotei is up one spot to fifth place. Donkey Kong Bananza is up three spots to seventh place and Hogwarts Legacy is up from 24th to eighth place. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 and Minecraft are down one spot each to ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mario Kart World Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - NEW Donkey Kong Bananza Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Minecraft

