Pastry Panic! Headed to Switch 2 in Q1 2026 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Nicalis and developer Megatent announced Pastry Panic! will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Q1 2026. Physical edition pre-orders are now available on the Nicalis Store for $49.99. It includes the full game on the card.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Pastry Panic! is a cooperative dessert factory cooking game. Up to four adorable bunnies team up to mix batter, bake cakes, chop fruit, shave ice, operate machinery… and whatever else the recipes call for!

Hop to it and juggle tasks in a chaotic kitchen, scamper to meet your daily quotas in time and coordinate your team’s efforts to achieve pastry perfection.

Just try to avoid slip-ups, and watch the clock—no bunny likes working overtime!

Features:

Team up in local or online multiplayer for up to four people.

multiplayer for up to four people. Over 30 playable characters to choose from.

Play through over 60 challenging stages.

Process ingredients with over a dozen different machines.

Bake cakes and other tasty delights from lots of different recipes.

Help your team navigate obstacles and the bustle of a factory floor.

Earn stars based on your team’s performance each day.

Coordinate and control two separate bunnies in single-player mode.

Select a “theme” and play in Arcade Mode with teammates from all over the world.

