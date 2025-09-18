Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 44K, PS5 Sells 22K - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 38,026 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 14, 2025.

Borderlands 4 (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 13,029 units.

Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in third place with sales of 10,577 units, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 8,547 units and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 7,041 units.

Everybody’s Golf World (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,930 units and Minecraft (NS) is is seventh place with sales of 5,539 units.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PS5) is in eighth place with sales of 4,865 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,012 units and Super Robot Wars Y (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,921 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 44,278 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 21,703 units, the Switch 1 sold 19,049 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 125 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 38,026 (1,732,435) [PS5] Borderlands 4 (Take-Two Interactive, 09/12/25) – 13,029 (New) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 10,577 (307,141) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (Marvelous, 08/27/25) – 8,547 (68,638) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Aniplex, 08/01/25) – 7,041 (116,527) [NSW] Everybody’s Golf World (Bandai Namco, 09/04/25) – 5,930 (41,069) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,539 (4,001,857) [PS5] Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami, 08/28/25) – 4,865 (78,198) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4,012 (6,440,109) [NSW] Super Robot Wars Y (Bandai Namco, 08/28/25) – 3,921 (74,633)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 44,278 (2,024,761) Switch OLED Model – 10,568 (9,177,360) PlayStation 5 – 10,515 (5,781,989) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,199 (1,001,896) Switch Lite – 5,606 (6,663,260) Switch – 2,875 (20,148,084) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,989 (247,755) Xbox Series X – 51 (321,113) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 47 (21,480) Xbox Series S – 27 (339,459) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,929,899)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

