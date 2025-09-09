Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to Select Vehicles - News

/ 477 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Xbox announced it has partnered with LG to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to select vehicles in the near future.

"We’re committed to meeting players wherever they are, bringing the joy of gaming into even more places and experiences," said Xbox Marketing vice president Chris Lee. "That’s why we’re excited to announce our latest expansion for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

"Through our collaboration with LG Electronics, we are working to integrate the Xbox experience into select internet-connected vehicles, introducing a new way to bring more of what players love about Xbox into more places."

Read the details below:

Gaming On the Move: Entertainment for Every Journey

With the Xbox built into LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform (ACP), passengers in internet-connected vehicles will be able to stream and play games directly from the Xbox app. Game Pass Ultimate members will soon have instant access to hundreds of games including popular titles like Gears of War: Reloaded, Forza Horizon 5, and upcoming releases like Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2 (an automotive data plan is required to access streaming services. All services operate in compliance with driving safety regulations).

Already have some favorite Xbox titles in your library? Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also stream select games they already own, such as Bugsnax, Don’t Starve, Mafia: The Old Country, and more, giving you even more flexibility in the gaming experience. You can find the full list here.

Whether you’re jumping back into an old favorite or discovering something completely new, Xbox Cloud Gaming and LG Electronics transforms your vehicle’s infotainment system into more than just music and movies – it becomes a full entertainment hub. Whether you’re waiting at an EV charging station or trying to entertain your passengers on an extended road trip, pass the time by playing games keeping everyone entertained and making the journey feel more fun.

More Ways to Play, Anywhere You Go

If you’re new to gaming, Xbox Cloud Gaming is a great way to get started. All you need to do is connect a compatible Bluetooth controller, launch the Xbox app from your internet-connected in-vehicle infotainment system, log in to your Xbox Game Pass subscription, and start playing.

Our work with LG is the latest example of Xbox expanding to new places, building on partnerships that already bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to mobile devices, PCs, and TVs. By adding vehicles to the mix, we’re giving players more choice than ever in how they enjoy their games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles