Acclaim Returns With Showcase on September 10 - News

Acclaim after its revival earlier this year announced it will host the Play Acclaim showcase on September 10 at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The showcase will reveal "new surprises, exclusive content, and announcements you won’t want to miss."

"We’re not here to chase ghosts," said Acclaim CEO Alex Josef. "We’re here to take the energy and chaos that made Acclaim unforgettable and channel it into something new. The old screens are cracking, and what’s coming through is something exciting and different.

"You can’t rewrite the past. But you can build upon it. This is about owning our story and moving it into a future that feels bold, energetic, and completely fresh."

Blink and you might miss it. Hidden in the static, behind the glow of CRT screens, are the titles that will lay the foundation for this exciting new chapter for Acclaim. This isn’t nostalgia for its own sake. It’s something else: a kind of retrofuturenostalgia, paying homage to and embracing the brand’s unmistakable DNA and history while charting a bold new course into the future.

