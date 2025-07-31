Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This all-new adventure is the latest installment in the popular RPG series where Monster Riders embark on thrilling journeys across the vast world of Monster Hunter.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection tells the story of two nations on the path to ruin. Amidst the growing crystal encroachment facing the lands of Azuria and Vermeil, the discovery of a mysterious egg gives cause for hope. From the shell hatches a monster long thought to be extinct, a Rathalos. However, this glimmer quickly gives way to despair as a second monster emerges from the egg. The twin Rathalos share the same mark as the twin Skyscale Rathalos, portents of destruction that hearken back to a civil war waged 200 years ago. As the environment deteriorates and monsters face extinction, the flames of war once again begin to stir.

In this tale, players take on the role of the heir to Azuria. Blessed with special abilities leading them to become the leader of the Rangers and sole Rathalos Rider in the kingdom, the protagonist passionately performs their duties, protecting monsters and investigating egg quartz. However, a life-changing event soon drives them to investigate the strange phenomena threatening the world. In their search for the truth, they set out for the forbidden land beyond the northern Meridian.

The hero is joined in their quest by Eleanor, princess of Vermeil. Troubled by the worsening situation, she offers herself as a ‘hostage’ to Azuria in hopes of easing tensions between the two nations. Moved by the efforts of the Rangers, Eleanor and her cherished Monstie Anjanath come along for the ride, seeking to uncover the true intentions of her sister, the Queen of Vermeil. Bound together by the encroaching shadow of calamity, they step into the torrent of fate and venture into forbidden ground.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles