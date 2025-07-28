Star Trek Writer Ronald D. Moore Says God of War TV Series is 'Trying to Emulate the Tone of the Game' - News

The executive producer and showrunner for the Amazon Prime Video God of War TV series Ronald D. Moore, best known as a writer on Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica, discussed the upcoming show in an interview with IGN.

Moore isn't a gamer, however, he stated watching the cutscenes for God of War drew him to the project.

"It was just when I started watching it, I started looking at the cutscenes together, and there's so much material there, and I really responded to the characters," said Moore. "I responded to the story of Kratos and his son, and then they set out on this epic journey in this world that was finely detailed and really interesting, and there's a lot of combat and interesting monsters along the way.

"But I kept coming back to this story of father and son, and it was just emotional and it was different, and I hadn't seen anything like that before, and I had no expectations because like you said, I'm not a gamer. I knew the title, but I didn't really know what the story was, so I didn't really know what I was going to be looking at, and I was just taken with it. And so I said, yeah, I'd love to do it. I think it's really interesting."

He added, "The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is there's this epic journey, this heartfelt story of these two men setting out on this thing to honor the memory of his wife, Atreus’ mother. So it has this emotional heart, but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is, this mystery about his past, what he represents, the emotions that he's going through. So there's a weight to it, but not so much weight that there's not enjoyment along the way and there's spectacle and there's lots of things going on in this world."

Moore was asked if he was aware of the theme of single parents or missing parents in his past work and if that is why he is interested in God of War.

"It's a recurrent theme," he stated. "I mean, I'm always interested in it, and it's a classic theme. It goes back many, many eons. It's not something I do in particular, and I think it's because it's a broken family. Broken families with missing people that have ruptured relationships are endlessly interesting. There're ways of bringing out character because there's a pain, there's a trauma, there's something that's happened and they're trying to work through it. So it's always a good way to set up a drama to sort of explore character, and I think that is why I respond to it."

When it comes to achieving the portrayal of Atreus he added, "we want to honor the game and what they laid out for Atreus’ journey. Here's a young man who doesn't know his father very well, that sets out on this mission, and along the way they learn about each other."

