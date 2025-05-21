Xbox Game Pass Adds Doom: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Dragonball Xenoverse 2, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 11 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Creatures of Ava, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, To a T, Metaphor ReFantazio, Spray Paint Simulator, Crypt Custodian, and Symphonia.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 21

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one: Powerful beings known as Titans have seized control of Heaven. A makeshift alliance is formed between former angels and demons, who must learn to work together against their common foe. Now, you must command these clans aboard newly forged trains, and embark on your journey through Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss, to defeat the Titans before they destroy this world.

Coming Soon

Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22

Now with Game Pass Standard

Let your empathy guide you as you play an exciting action-adventure, creature-saver game. Understand and tame the creatures of Ava and let them lead you through a variety of ecosystems – all in the hopes of saving the planet from a life-consuming infection.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – May 22

Now with Game Pass Standard

Discover the vast Chornobyl Exclusion Zone full of dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies, and powerful artifacts. Unveil your own epic story as you make your way to the Heart of Chornobyl. Choose your paths wisely, as they will determine your fate and shape the future of humankind in the end.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – May 22

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Wield the dance of the shaman in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, coming soon to the The Play List. With your cosmic powers and untried courage, members can brave the beautiful and treacherous land of Kenzera alongside the God of Death with unlimited access through EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Join an elite group of civilian agents in this action-packed RPG shooter, as Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 kicks off its Year 7 Season 1! Engage in intense tactical combat, team-up with your friends, and survive in a dynamic open world to save Washington D.C. from hostile factions

To a T (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! A charming, colorful adventure game from the creator of Katamari Damacy and the uvula team about a teen navigating life in a small town with their cute dog companion. While their body is stuck in a T-pose, they do their best to make the most of it.

Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Winner of IGN’s Game of the Year & TGA’s Best RPG. In this turn-based fantasy RPG you enter a Royal Tournament to claim the throne for a cursed prince. Awaken over 40+ Archetypes with magical powers. Explore vast lands, conquer dungeons, and forge bonds to shape your destiny and unite the kingdom.

Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Spray Paint Simulator is a relaxing, satisfying game that invites you to build your own painting business from the ground up! Meet with quirky clients in Story Mode and take on each job right from the start. Paint everything: rooms, homes, cars, bridges, even giant robots! Unlock Free Spray mode and play alone or with a friend to make the entire town your canvas!

Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Crypt Custodian is a charming top-down metroidvania about cleaning up the afterlife. Play as Pluto, a mischievous cat who has died and is sentenced to be the afterworld’s janitor… forever! Hang out with other doomed ghosts, battle beasts, and explore a vastly expansive landscape.

Symphonia (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 3

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Awaken an expansive musical realm in this non-violent and poetic platformer. In Symphonia, you’ll use the power of your violin coupled with your platforming skills to gather an orchestra to bring the musical machinery of the world back to life.

15 More Games Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on May 23

Game Pass Ultimate members can look forward to a big batch of games coming to the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) library on May 23. Check them out below:

Brütal Legend

Costume Quest 2

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

Max The Curse of Brotherhood

Neon Abyss

Quantum Break

Rare Replay

ScreamRide

State of Decay Year-One

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

DLC / Game Updates

Sea of Thieves: Season 16 – Starting May 22

Flameheart’s loyal followers are working to advance his ambitions! Set sail on new Reaper quests to uncover ancient secrets and unleash The Order of Bone and Blade, recruit Skeleton Mercenaries to aid you on your various Voyages, and cause chaos with portable (and unstable) Cannons of Rage.

Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker – Available now

This free DLC sends Solstice Warriors Valere and Zale on a side-adventure into the miniature, clockwork world of Horloge, where a cursed carnival threatens its innocent denizens. To survive, they’ll need to play by unfamiliar rules and confront not only the mischievous Puppeteer and her minions, but also their own darker traits.

In-game Benefits

Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 2 – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members can now get a free in-game bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. This pack comes with 2x Operator Skins, 4x Weapon Blueprints, 1x Finishing Move, 1x Emote, 2x Weapon Charms, 1x Loading Screen, 1x Spray, 1 hour 2XP Token, and a 1 hour 2WXP Token.

Smite 2: Summer Fun Medusa Drop – Available now

She’s got shades, snakes, and serious style. Claim this drop to get Medusa and her Summer Fun skin! This Benefit requires Smite 2 to use.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Throne and Liberty: Commander and Firefly Items – May 22

Join the Resistance in this Xbox exclusive colored Commander Outfit and get a Firefly Amitoi to tag along on your adventures. This Perk content requires Throne and Liberty to use.

Tom Clancy The Division 2: EMS Outfit – Starting May 29

Gear up and get ready to save the day with the Emergency Medical Services-inspired outfit! The outfit includes a shirt, pants, hat, shoes and glasses.

Leaving May 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to pick back up where you left off before they go and remember to use your Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Cassette Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Firework (PC)

(PC) Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Remnant 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’re adding more games over time to the ‘Stream your own game’ collection for Game Pass Ultimate members. Go to Xbox.com/Play to see the list of available cloud playable games to stream on supported devices if you own them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

