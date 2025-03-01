Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Tops 100 Million Downloads - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developers Creatures and DeNA announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has surpassed 100 million downloads.

This is up from 60 million downloads in December 2024 and 10 million downloads in November 2024.

"We would like to announce that Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has reached over 100 million downloads worldwide," said Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket developer Dena. "Thank you to everyone who has tried out our game."

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket released for iOS and Android in October 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles