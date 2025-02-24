Balatro Available Today on Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Playstack and developer LocalThunk announced the poker-inspired roguelike deckbuilder, Balatro, will be available today for Xbox Game Pass.

"This award-winning roguelike poker sensation gets a surprise Game Pass release today, but that was far from the only announcement we got," reads the announcement post.

"Balatro is also headed to Windows PC, and we got the fourth Friends of Jimbo collaboration update, bringing themed cards based on (deep breath) Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, Civilization VII, Rust, Slay the Princess, Bugsnax, Dead By Daylight, and YouTube channel Critical Role."

Balatro released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2024, and for iOS and Android in September 2024.

