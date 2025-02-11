EA Sports FC 25 Tops the German Charts for January 2025 - Sales

/ 185 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for January 2025 have been released and EA Sports FC 25 was the top-seller for the month.

There was one new release in the top 20 with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD debuting in 19th place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up three spots to fourth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell two spots to fifth place.

It Takes Two shot up four spots to sixth place, Need for Speed Heat is up one spot to seventh place, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim re-entered the top 20 in eighth place. A Way Out remained in ninth place, and The Crew Motorfest rounds out the top 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles