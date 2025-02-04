Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Spider-Man 2 Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 6, 2025, which ended February 4, 2025.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 this week with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in second place, Hello Kitty Island Adventure in eighth place, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - BlackCell (Season 02) in 10th place.

Pre-orders for two games are in the top 10 with Sid Meier's Civilization VII in third place and Monster Hunter Wilds in sixth place.

Steam Deck is in fourth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place, Call of Duty is in seventh place, and Cyberpunk 2077 is in ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - NEW Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - NEW Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Pre-orders Steam Deck Red Dead Redemption 2 Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Call of Duty Hello Kitty Island Adventure - NEW Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - BlackCell (Season 02) - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - NEW Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Pre-orders Steam Deck Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel Rivals Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders The Sims 4

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

