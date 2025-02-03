Need for Speed Put on Hold as Criterion Focuses on Battlefield - News

Development on the Need for Speed franchise has been put on hold as developer Criterion focuses on Battlefield, according to Battlefield boss Vince Zampella in a statement sent to Eurogamer.

The majority of Criterion in September 2023 were moved to support development on the next Battlefield game, while a "core group" continued to work on Need for Speed. However, that small team is now fully focused on Battlefield.

"The Need for Speed team at Criterion are joining their colleagues working on Battlefield," said Zampella. "As a company, it was important to us to take the last year to listen to our Need for Speed community and use their feedback to create content for Unbound.

"With an increased understanding of what our players want in a Need for Speed experience, we plan to bring the franchise back in new and interesting ways."

The last entry in the series was 2022's Need for Speed Unbound for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

