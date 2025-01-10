Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in December - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. NBA 2K25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Madden NFL 25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Hogwarts Legacy in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe. Need for Speed Heat was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Alien: Rogue Incursion in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Skydance's BEHEMOTH was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.

Marvel Rivals topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was UFL in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25 NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 UFC 5 EA SPORTS College Football 25 Minecraft Phasmophobia Phasmophobia Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ASTRO BOT Arma Reforger Minecraft The Crew Motorfest Mortal Kombat 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 HELLDIVERS 2 ASTRO BOT Arma Reforger Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gran Turismo 7 NBA 2K25 The Crew Motorfest Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 Raft Star Wars Jedi: Survivor F1 24 UFC 5 Need for Speed Unbound NHL 25 Farming Simulator 25

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat theHunter: Call of the Wild A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Gang Beasts Battlefield 1 Batman: Arkham Knight Unravel Two EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy Need for Speed Payback Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Battlefield 1 Gang Beasts STAR WARS Battlefront II Battlefield 4 God of War Batman: Arkham Knight A Way Out Need for Speed Payback EA SPORTS FC 25 STAR WARS Battlefront II Call of Duty: Black Ops III Minecraft Hogwarts Legacy Kingdom Come: Deliverance Minecraft Assassin’s Creed Unity NBA 2K25 House Flipper Stardew Valley God of War Red Dead Redemption Battlefield V

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion Alien: Rogue Incursion Beat Saber Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Horizon Call of the Mountain Among Us VR Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Metro Awakening Among Us VR Pavlov Metro Awakening Swordsman VR Subside Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator Arizona Sunshine Remake Pavlov

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Marvel Rivals Marvel Rivals Fortnite UFL Roblox Fortnite UFL Roblox Rocket League Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Infinity Nikki Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite Infinity Nikki Fall Guys VALORANT VALORANT eFootball

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

