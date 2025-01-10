By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in December

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 204 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. NBA 2K25 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Madden NFL 25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Hogwarts Legacy in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe. Need for Speed Heat was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Alien: Rogue Incursion in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Skydance's BEHEMOTH was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Horizon Call of the Mountain in Europe.

Marvel Rivals topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was UFL in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
EA SPORTS FC 25 UFC 5
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Minecraft
Phasmophobia Phasmophobia
Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
ASTRO BOT Arma Reforger
Minecraft The Crew Motorfest
Mortal Kombat 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
HELLDIVERS 2 ASTRO BOT
Arma Reforger Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Gran Turismo 7 NBA 2K25
The Crew Motorfest Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 Raft
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor F1 24
UFC 5 Need for Speed Unbound
NHL 25 Farming Simulator 25

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Red Dead Redemption 2
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
theHunter: Call of the Wild A Way Out
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Gang Beasts Battlefield 1
Batman: Arkham Knight Unravel Two
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Need for Speed Payback Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Battlefield 1 Gang Beasts
STAR WARS Battlefront II Battlefield 4
God of War Batman: Arkham Knight
A Way Out Need for Speed Payback
EA SPORTS FC 25 STAR WARS Battlefront II
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Minecraft
Hogwarts Legacy Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Minecraft Assassin’s Creed Unity
NBA 2K25 House Flipper
Stardew Valley God of War
Red Dead Redemption Battlefield V

         *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion
Alien: Rogue Incursion Beat Saber
Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Horizon Call of the Mountain
Among Us VR Skydance’s BEHEMOTH
Metro Awakening Among Us VR
Pavlov Metro Awakening
Swordsman VR Subside
Arizona Sunshine 2 Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Job Simulator
Arizona Sunshine Remake Pavlov

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Marvel Rivals Marvel Rivals
Fortnite UFL
Roblox Fortnite
UFL Roblox
Rocket League Rocket League
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Infinity Nikki Asphalt Legends Unite
Asphalt Legends Unite Infinity Nikki
Fall Guys VALORANT
VALORANT eFootball

