Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Nearly Sells 100K

posted 6 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 95,817 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 15, 2024.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in second place with sales of 54,924 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 25,537 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 17,985 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 14,964 units, Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 14,893 units, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 13,742 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 13,563 units and Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 12,330 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 11,678 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 99,382 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 21,574 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,913 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 47 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 56,127 (8,421,587) Switch Lite – 25,627 (6,300,332) Switch – 17,628 (19,993,141) PlayStation 5 – 13,594 (5,356,494) PlayStation 5 Pro – 5,504 (118,335) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,476 (892,397) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,219 (12,331) Xbox Series X – 355 (313,720) Xbox Series S – 339 (327,100) PlayStation 4 – 47 (7,928,983)

