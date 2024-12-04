Faaast Penguin Headed to Xbox Series X|S on December 11 - News

Developer historia announced Faaast Penguin will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on December 11.

The game is currently available on the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

🐧📢 ＜Announcement!

The Xbox Series X|S version is set to be released on December 11th!



Play for Free with Cross-Play!

Look forward to exhilarating survival action racing!#FaaastPenguin pic.twitter.com/hlNmEOZrFW — Faaast Penguin (@FaaastPenguin) December 4, 2024

Read details on the game below:

You’ve never been on a vacation like this

Heading for an extravagant dinner, penguins collide in a knockout race. TAKEOFF!

Race at All Kinds of Resorts From All Over the World!

From high-speed water slides and desert pyramids to exploring massive waterfalls in the jungle, or even up in the clouds—you are invited to take a 10-minute tour of up to four courses from a variety of options.

Penguins are obsessed with these amazing and chaotic races!

Intuitive and Exciting Action

Become a boost master by attacking opponents! Skid past your rivals via shortcuts! Hunt Sardine Cans and turn the tide with the Ultimate Ride! The race has begun! Get hyped in chaotic races filled with challenging rivals and obstacles!

Survive the Party in This Knockout Action Race!

The four resort activities are elimination-style races to knock others out of the party! The top points earner is our winner—time to grab your win and maybe a mackerel on the way out!

You Have a Bit of Time to Spare. What Will You Do? I’ll Be on Vacation With Friends!

Play alone? Dive in with friends? Or huddle a big group for a party? In Faaast Penguin, you can enjoy any situation. Solo play, up to four-penguin party play, and custom matches for up to 40 penguins. With cross-platform compatibility, anyone can splash their way in!

Abundant Penguin Customization

Customize your outfits, Rides, Ultimate Rides, and emotes to stand out! Some outfits even change based on your gameplay. Since performance isn’t affected, why not enjoy your vacation in style.

Oh, Yeah. the Penguins Are Actually Tobogganing on Rides

Courses and skins are scheduled to be continually added each season! Experience thrilling and chaotic knockout action racing and join the penguin vacation!

