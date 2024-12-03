MiSide Releases December 10 for PC - News

Publisher IndieArk and developer AIHASTO announced MiSide will launch for PC via Steam on December 10 for $14.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hi! My name is Mita!

Every day, you will come to see me, help me with chores, cook for me, and buy me gifts. You are so nice! I love you! I want to keep you with me every day, and live with you every day. I know you also want to be with me every day, so I let you to come to our sweet home. How is that? Are you happy? That way we can stay together all the time!

Let’s take a selfie first, It will last longer.

Enjoy a wonderful lunch together.

You may feel sudden, but it doesn’t matter. I don’t care as long as we can be together. Why does it feel like you are so eager to go back? Don’t you love me anymore? Why are you leaving? Why are you leaving? Why are you leaving? Why are you leaving!

Original Visual Style

The authors hope to emphasize the contrast of colorful anime style against the background of the disturbing adventures of the main character.

Interesting Plot

The game has an unexpectedly developing storyline, accompanied by psychological tension.

Original Musical Accompaniment

The game experience is accompanied by an authentic warm soundtrack, transitioning into an atmospheric ambient.

Unique Characters

In the world of MiSide, the player will encounter various characters who play a role in the narrative part of the game to varying degrees. Helping the hero, scaring him, or just messing with him.

