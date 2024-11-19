Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the French Charts, Mario & Luigi: Brothership Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 45, 2024, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped two spots to fifth place.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) debuted in second place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to third place, while EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) remained in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Empire of the Ants - Limited Edition

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Red Dead Redemption Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario & Luigi: Brothership Super Mario Party Jamboree EA Sports FC 25 PC Empire of the Ants - Limited Edition EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10th Anniversary Edition

