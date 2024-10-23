PS5 Best-Seller in the US in September, FC 25, Astro Bot, and Zelda Debut - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in September 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five-week period of September 1 to October 5.

The Nintendo Switch came in second place in terms of units sold and third place in terms of dollar sales. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place in terms of units sold and second place in terms of dollar sales.

The PS5 with a disc drive accounted for 60 percent of PS5 sales, while the PS5 Digital Edition accounted for 40 percent. The PS5 Digital Edition now accounts for 18 percent of life-to-date PS5 sales.

The Xbox Series X accounted for 58 percent of Xbox Series X|S sales, while the Xbox Series S accounted for 42 percent. The Xbox Series X now accounts for 51 percent of life-to-date Xbox Series X|S sales.

In terms of revenue, the Xbox Series X|S had the biggest drop with revenue down 54 percent year-on-year, followed by the PS5, which was down 45 percent year-on-year. Revenue for the Nintendo Switch dropped 23 percent year-on-year.

Overall spending on video games in September fell six percent year-on-year from $4.68 billion to $4.38 billion. Spending on video game content decreased three percent from $4.02 billion to $3.91 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 44 percent from $445 million to $251 million. Spending on accessories increased one percent from $216 million to $217 million.

"Projected U.S. total spending on video game hardware, content and accessories fell 6% during Sep 2024 when compared to a year ago," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "The decline was driven by a 44% drop in hardware spending and a 3% dip in content."

In terms of 2024 year-to-date sales through September, overall spending on video games is up less than one percent year-on-year from $40.59 billion to $40.67 billion. Spending on video game content increased three percent from $35.14 billion to $36.19 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 30 percent from $3.65 million to $2.55 million. Spending on accessories increased seven percent from $1.80 million to $1.93 million.

The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling accessory in terms of dollar sales for September and 2024 year-to-date. Three percent of PS5 owners have purchased a PlayStation Portal.

EA Sports FC 25 was the best-selling game of September 2024 and is the 10th best-selling game of 2024 year-to-date. Sales for the game grew in the double-digit percentage compared to EA Sports FC 24. EA Sports FC 25 also set a new record in the US in terms of launch month dollar sales for any soccer game.

Astro Bot debuted in second place and is the 25th best-selling game of 2024 year-to-date.

Other new releases for the month includes The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom in fourth place (physical only) and NBA 2K25 in seventh place (physical only). Both games might have debuted higher if digital sales were included.

NHL 25 debuted in ninth place, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics debuted in 16th place, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 debuted in 18th place (physical only).

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for September 2024:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2024 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in September 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in September 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in September 2024:

