Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC Specs and Trailer Released - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Activision and developers Treyarch and Raven Software have revealed the PC specifications for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

View the PC launch trailer below:

Read the PC specifications and features below:

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600

: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Video Card : AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580

: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or Intel Arc A580 Video Memor y: 2 GB

y: 2 GB Storage Space : SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB Video Card : AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060

: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti / RTX 3060 Video Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Storage Space : SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Competitive / 4K Ultra Specifications

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Video Card : AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070

: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / RTX 4070 Video Memory : 10 GB

: 10 GB Storage Space : SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Internet: Broadband Internet connection

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 transforms your gaming experience with faster, more responsive framerates in Black Ops 6 using super resolution temporal upscaling and advanced frame generation.

Advanced Frame Generation Technologies

The FSR Frame Generation toggle found in your graphics settings allows you to enable Frame Generation, which significantly increases your framerate and works seamlessly with other upscaling solutions.

AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS)

An overhead sharpening slider can help bring more details to edges of weapons, players, and environments.

AMD FSR 3.1 is compatible with a wide range of graphics cards from AMD and other vendors, delivering exceptional upscaling image quality and massive performance boosts when gaming at 4K or 1440p.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles