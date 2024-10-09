Metaphor: ReFantazio Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher ATLUS and developer Studio Zero have released the launch trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio ahead of its release this Friday.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creative minds behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical Archetype powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an Archetype, you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.

Features:

Go on quests, dungeon dive, and hunt for treasures by day. Strengthen relationships, build bonds, and increase virtues by night. Choose your actions wisely, time management is key to achieving your goal.

actions wisely, time management is key to achieving your goal. Ride your gauntlet runner to faraway dungeons and towns across an expansive world. Discover beautiful landscapes accompanied by captivating music, an immersive user interface, and anime cutscenes.

A unique battle system combining turn-based and real time action grants strategy and exhilaration at every turn. Party customization through Archetypes provides freedom to personalize your adventure.

Party customization through Archetypes provides freedom to personalize your adventure. A mysterious and exciting story unfolds in a world where people must fight their own anxiety. Join the high-stakes Royal Tournament that promises hours of captivating exploration and discovery.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 11.

