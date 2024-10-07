PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in September, FC 25 Leads Strong Month of New Releases - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was comfortably the best-selling console in the UK in September, according to GfK Entertainment data reported by GamesIndustry. The PS5 Digital Edition had its second-best month ever only behind December 2023.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console for the month, followed by the Nintendo Switch in third. The Xbox Series X|S has also surpassed the Switch in year-to-date sales.

Overall, there were over 126,000 video game consoles sold (NielsenIQ/GfK panel data) in the UK in September 2024. This is down 35 percent year-on-year.

GSD data shows there were 3.88 million games sold in September 2024, which is up eight percent year-on-year.

There were six new releases in the top 10 for the month with EA Sports FC 25 debuting in first place. Sales for the game are down 4.6 percent compared to 2023's EA Sports FC 24. However, the premium early access edition sold better than last year's title.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 debuted in second place and is already the third best-selling new release of 2024, behind EA Sports FC 25 and Helldivers 2.

Star Wars Outlaws debuted in fourth place with launch sales tracking slightly behind Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Astro Bot debuted in fifth place with the first four weeks of sales up 24 percent compared to 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

NBA 2K25 debuted in eighth place with sales 14 percent behind last year's entry.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom debuted in 10th place with just one week of sales and no digital sales available from Nintendo. Launch week sales are 14 percent lower than 2019's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake.

The Crew 2 came in third place with the racing game being discounted to under £1, which caused a huge increase in sales.

There were over 743,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in September, which is 11 percent year-over-year.

The Midnight Black DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the White DualSense controller. The DualSense Astro Bot limited edition controller came in 10th place. The PS5 Disc Drive came in at 21st place.

The PlayStation Portal Remote Player in terms of revenue is the number one accessory for 2024 through September. It is in eighth in terms of units sold.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in August 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 25 (EA) 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Pullup Entertainment) 3 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 4 Star Wars Outlaws (Ubisoft) 5 Astro Bot (Sony) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 8 NBA 2K25 (2K Games) 9 Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Deep Silver) 10 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo)* *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

