EA Sports FC 25 Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

12 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has debuted in seventh place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 22, 2024.

Due to the release of the PC versions, God of War: Ragnarök and Final Fantasy XVI re-entered the top 10 in seventh and ninth places, respectively.

The Crew 2 remained in second place, while Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II fell two spots to third place. NBA 2K25 is down one spot to fourth place and Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to sixth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege remained in eighth place, and Astro Bot fell from fifth to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

EA Sports FC 25 - NEW The Crew 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II NBA 2K25 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Final Fantasy XVI Astro Bot

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

