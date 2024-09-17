Action Roguelite Wildkeepers Rising Announced for PC - News

Developer Lioncode Games has announced action roguelite game, Wildkeepers Rising, for PC via Steam.

"We’ve seen survivor games adopt some twists since the original recipe, integrating mining, guns, and god boons; Wildkeepers further innovates by adding adorable creature collecting and party synergy to the dopamine rush and replayability of games like Vampire Survivors or Death Must Die," said Lioncode Games director Sergio Garces.

Art director Lyle Moore added, "I’m combining cues and inspiration from my favorite anime and fantasy titles to make these monsters as fun and whimsical as I can. Classic arcade beat-em-ups are hugely influential on our character roster as well—we’re a small team, so we’re working hard to create a love letter to our influences that inspired us to want to create."

Wildkeepers Rising is an action roguelite blending the power curve of a bullet heaven with the compulsive fun of a creature collector. Tame outlandish Guardians and savage dastardly hordes of monsters infesting the land. With art inspired by classic fantasy and anime, this hand-drawn indie offers a satisfying game loop with varied maps and modes to explore!

Story

The Guardians are powerful creatures from the spirit realm, and only Wildkeepers, special people with a deep connection to nature, can communicate with them. These days, few remember them. After winning the war with the help of the Guardians, the Wildkeepers were forgotten and the world moved on.

Many years later, monstrous hordes are suddenly attacking all over the world, and the Guardians are nowhere to be found. What happened to them? Who is responsible for the attacks? Will the Wildkeepers rise again, free the Guardians, and save the world?

Vampire Survivors Meets Pokemon

Blends the ever-growing power curve of a Bullet Heaven with the compulsive fun of a creature collector. While the Guardians attack automatically, alongside your Wildkeeper, they also have powerful specials you can trigger with the push of a button.

Satisfying Survivor-Like

Wield weapons and command monster buddies in a casual, yet endlessly satisfying survivor-like. Tame a team of whimsical Guardians and decimate an endless onslaught of enemies in this hand-drawn indie adventure inspired by fantasy and anime classics.

Hand-Drawn Art Inspired by Jim Henson and Akira Toriyama

Hand-drawn creatures brim with personality, featuring stylish designs inspired by the art of Studio Ghibli, The Dark Crystal, and Dragon Ball.

