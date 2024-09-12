Assassin's Creed Shadows Trailer Showcases the World of Feudal Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 387 Views
Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Assassin's Creed Shadows that provides an overview of the world of Feudal Japan.
View the trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Experience an epic historical action-adventure story set in feudal Japan! Become a lethal shinobi Assassin and a powerful legendary samurai as you explore a beautiful open world in a time of chaos. Switch seamlessly between two unlikely allies as you discover their common destiny. Master complementary playstyles, create your shinobi league, customize your hideout, and usher in a new era for Japan.
Explore the captivating open world of feudal Japan, from spectacular castle towns and bustling ports to peaceful shrines and war-ravaged landscapes. Adventure through unpredictable weather, changing seasons, and reactive environments.
Become Naoe, a shinobi Assassin, and Yasuke, a legendary samurai, as you experience their riveting stories and master their complementary playstyles. As Naoe, use stealth to avoid detection and agility to confound your enemies. As Yasuke, strike your foes with lethal precision and power. Unlock new skills, gear, and progression independently for each character.
Make information your weapon as you explore the world, and build your own network of spies to be your eyes and ears across locations to hunt down your next target. Along the way, recruit new allies with unique abilities to help accomplish your missions.
Create a fully customizable hideout for your growing shinobi league as you train your crew, craft new gear, interact with key characters, and choose your base’s layout, decorations, and accessories.
Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 15 for $69.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I honestly don't understand the controversy behind this game or the very recent obsession with "Historical Accuracy" on a series that has never been historically accurate?
This is the first AC game that I plan on playing since Black Flag on my 360 because it actually looks interesting.
That's because you are sensible and can reason. The game that was once about a guy in the future reliving his ancestors lives through a magic device to learn... something, which happen to be a several thousand year fight between the illuminati and a bunch of killers has moved far from that original concept that people are forgetting it's a work of fantasy.
Alas for me, online Ubisoft account requirement means I'll never play these games.
The game is way more accurate historically than a lot of other games, and for me personally it's also a significant draw. I very much enjoy seeing historical places that have an aim to be as realistic as reasonably possible, all things considered. I just can't think of any alternative (there probably are, but I'm not very familiar with them).
Obviously there are some liberties, and I don't mind playing as e.g. minorities, people of colour in general etc., but this is the third game in a row in the series where the canonical character(s) isn't representative of the people you'd expect to be engaged in the kind of action you can find in the series. With Odyssey, Kassandra didn't seem too out of place, especially after Origins, with Valhalla, Eivor started to feel a bit like pushing it, but it was still OK, but at this point, it very much feels like an agenda, and I'm not one to blame such agendas all that easily. I'm still probably going to get the game eventually and enjoy it, but I wish the series wasn't all minorities, under-represented groups and such (for playable characters of course).
I'm not terribly impressed, and I suspect it's the lighting. That said, it's still quite beautiful, so I'm not going to complain.