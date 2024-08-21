The Game Awards 2024 Set for December 12 - News

Geoff Keighley announced The Game Awards 2024 will be held on Thursday, December 12 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Public tickets will go on sale on November 1.

