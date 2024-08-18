Nintendo Museum Direct Set for Tomorrow, August 19 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Museum Direct tomorrow, August 19 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch in on YouTube.

The Nintendo Museum Direct will be about 10 minutes in length and will give a tour of the Nintendo Museum that will open in the Fall of this year in Kyoto, Japan.

Nintendo stated, "there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation."

Please note that there will be no game announcements or mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during this presentation. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2024

