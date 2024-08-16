Telebbit Releases October 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher HYPER REAL and Korean developer IKINAGAMES announced the action platformer, Telebbit, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 24.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take the teleporter and escape the lab!

A simple device, it teleports the user to the location at which it’s fired, but the possibilities become endless when combined with in-stage gimmicks! At the end of each stage, a boss stands ready to fight.

Story

The year is 3023.

Constant war, environmental destruction, and deadly pandemics have forced humanity underground, where they have been working hard to develop a new personal transportation known as a “Teleporter” to provide a safer and cheaper means of transportation that minimizes contact with the polluted ground and atmosphere.

To ensure the safety of the teleporter, tests were conducted using animals. During one such test, a glitch in the teleporter resulted in a rabbit’s head being fitted with a high-performance CPU. With its new-found intelligence, the rabbit vowed to take revenge on the humans who subjected it to painful experimentation.

Features:

A fast-paced platformer utilizing teleportation.

A game that is easy to learn but hard to master, requiring lots of effort and determination.

Eight different underground areas presented in charming pixel art.

Complete time trial in the Speedrun Mode.

