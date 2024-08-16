Console Sales Fall 46% in Europe in July 2024, FC 24 Top-Seller - Sales

Software sales in the tracked Europe markets for the Europe chart for July 2024 increased compared to a year ago, however, hardware sales fell. This is according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

There were 2.4 million video games sold in Europe in July, which is up 3.4 percent year-on-year.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in Europe in the tracked markets with sales 69 percent higher than FIFA 24 a year ago. This year's game will have been given a boost due to the European Championships.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place, while Elden Ring dropped one spot to third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hogwarts Legacy are both up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is the only game released in 2024 to be in the top 10 and in its second month it came in ninth place.

EA Sports College Football 25 was the best-selling new release in July, which debuted in 39th place.

Hardware sales for the month of July fell by a massive 46 percent year-on-year to just 263,000 consoles sold in the tracked markets. UK, Germany, and some smaller countries in Europe are not tracked when it comes to the hardware sales.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales falling 56 percent year-on-year. The Nintendo Switch came in second place with sales down 29 percent, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down 42 percent.

Sales for accessories and other add-on products dropped nearly 20 percent year-over-year to 1.08 million units. The PS5 DualSense Controller was the best-selling accessory.

Top 10 Games in Europe in June 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K Games) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo)* 8 F1 24 (EA) 9 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 10 NBA 2K24 (2K Games) Top 10 Games in Europe in the first half of 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical): Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 7 Fallout 4 (Bethesda) 8 It Takes Two (EA) 9 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 10 The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered (Sony) * Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

