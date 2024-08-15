The Elder Scrolls: Castles Releases September 10 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 495 Views
Bethesda has announced The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter, will launch on iOS and Android on September 10. Pre-registration is now available on iOS and Android.
View the developer dep dive video below:
Read details on the game below:
Castles is the spiritual successor to Fallout Shelter, the popular vault-building mobile game that puts you in the role of an Overseer. In Castles, you’ll take on the role of the right hand of the king (or queen) and manage your kingdom. You’ll build the castle of your dreams, rule over your subjects, and make critical decisions about your kingdom’s future as you build your dynasty.
Build Your Dynasty
Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?
Manage Your Castle
Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!
Rule Your Kingdom
Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.
Complete Epic Quests
Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.
We're thrilled to announce that @TESCastles, our newest mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter, will be launching globally on Sept. 10th!— Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 15, 2024
We hope you all enjoy this game as much as we've enjoyed working on it. Hear from Production Director Veronique Bruneau and… pic.twitter.com/OayYeiMC1f
🎺Your highness! We bring news!— The Elder Scrolls: Castles (@tescastles) August 15, 2024
Select your fanciest tapestries and don your finest regalia. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is launching globally on the 10th of September!https://t.co/cbdFMqvPLK pic.twitter.com/kzaJEXkjfU
RIP everyone that said we weren't getting a new Elder Scrolls game till 2030...
lmao
So Bethesda has so little to show of TES VI or other major games that they need to announce a re-skin of Fallout Shellter to hide it?
Looks interesting. I'm not an Elder Scrolls fan (game was a little empty feeling for my tastes), but I enjoyed Fallout Shelter quite a lot.
I am genuinely baffled how these games are so appealing to devs (as in, I don't know how they make money) if I've never met anyone who actually likes mobile games.
Edit - I mean SPENDS MONEY on mobile games. Everyone I know who actually does play them usually give up once the paywall hits.
They just need to catch the whales and they're good to go. The rest are irrelevant aside from their help in catching the whales. As for what kinds of people are whales, I have no idea. The idea of paying hundreds of euros (which probably isn't much for whales) or even more for a single game generally seems very repulsive to me.
That's weird. I'm baffled by how you managed to get through the last 15 years without meeting a single person who likes mobile games. Mobile gamers are literally all over the place. Do you live on the Trobriand Islands or something? :D
Regardless, the reason developers make products for the mobile gaming space is because mobile gaming is by far the largest section of the industry in terms of revenue (around as much as PC, Browser, and dedicated systems/consoles combined). Add that it completely dwarfs the rest of the industry combined in terms of active users (which numbers in the billions). Mobile games also tend to have shorter and cheaper dev cycles and will draw revenue for longer periods than most other games. It's also a great opportunity for brand exposure and marketing other products.