The Elder Scrolls: Castles Releases September 10 - News

/ 495 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bethesda has announced The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter, will launch on iOS and Android on September 10. Pre-registration is now available on iOS and Android.

View the developer dep dive video below:

Read details on the game below:

Castles is the spiritual successor to Fallout Shelter, the popular vault-building mobile game that puts you in the role of an Overseer. In Castles, you’ll take on the role of the right hand of the king (or queen) and manage your kingdom. You’ll build the castle of your dreams, rule over your subjects, and make critical decisions about your kingdom’s future as you build your dynasty.

Build Your Dynasty

Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?

Manage Your Castle

Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!

Rule Your Kingdom

Make key decisions that impact your legacy. Will you risk a limited supply of food to aid a neighboring kingdom? How should a heated spat between your subjects be settled? Your choices determine if your rule will inspire prosperity or lead your castle to peril.

Complete Epic Quests

Create heroes, equip them with epic gear, and send them to battle against classic Elder Scrolls foes to collect valuable items and keep your kingdom growing.

We're thrilled to announce that @TESCastles, our newest mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter, will be launching globally on Sept. 10th!



We hope you all enjoy this game as much as we've enjoyed working on it. Hear from Production Director Veronique Bruneau and… pic.twitter.com/OayYeiMC1f — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 15, 2024

🎺Your highness! We bring news!



Select your fanciest tapestries and don your finest regalia. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is launching globally on the 10th of September!https://t.co/cbdFMqvPLK pic.twitter.com/kzaJEXkjfU — The Elder Scrolls: Castles (@tescastles) August 15, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles