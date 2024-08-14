Until Dawn Enhanced Version Releases October 4 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ballistic Moon have announced the enhanced version of Until Dawn will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on October 4.

View the comparison trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Overhauled visuals rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5

Our new Until Dawn experience has been built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5. We have updated character models, environments, interactable props, visual effects, and animations, all designed to maximize the Until Dawn experience on both PS5 and PC.

We have completely relit the game to take advantage of Unreal Engine 5’s rendering features, including raytracing and enhanced materials, focusing on a more atmospheric and “modern horror” experience.

One of our key visual improvements for Until Dawn has been around revisiting the character models and bringing them in line with modern advances in character modeling and rendering. Improvements to textures, materials, rendering and animation performance have all contributed to higher fidelity characters who we hope will resonate with both new players and existing fans of the game.

We’ve used modern pre-rendering simulation techniques to create more realistic real time fluids and you can see all the gory glory of this particularly in our updated character deaths. We’ve also updated our injury mask system which allows us to add elements like cuts, bruises, tears, snow and water to the character’s bodies.

Revised cinematography, production design & new camera control mechanic

By using a combination of fixed and over-the-shoulder camera views, you can now see the world of Until Dawn from entirely new perspectives. Blending the cinematography of the original with the introduction of a modern third-person camera, we hope to bring new life to characters and locations. The camera’s flexibility allows us to place new emphasis on important moments and tell the story from a view closer to the characters.

Reworked prologue

Although we have committed to keeping the original narrative intact, we felt the Prologue would benefit from some adjustments to its narrative pacing. We’ve given the Washingtons extra screen time to explore their close family bond and get to know them a little better. We have also reframed some of the original scenes and developed the context around the infamous prank. We hope this enhances its emotional impact.

New collectibles

For the collectors and explorers among you, keep your eyes peeled because we’ve relocated all the original totems to be found all over again. We’ve also added Hunger totems, a special new type of totem that holds a different kind of vision to the others. The game has also been sprinkled with new interactions and small new areas that hold them. This adds extra context and detail to the world of Until Dawn and rewards player exploration.

Customizable settings

We are proud to implement new accessibility and usability settings that will help more players enjoy the game. Additionally, we’ve created a new optional alternative for the Don’t Move mechanic called Stay Calm. Stay Calm is for third party peripherals that do not feature a gyroscope or for players who prefer a different challenge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

