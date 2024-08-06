Black Myth: Wukong Development is Complete - News

Developer Game Science announced development on the action RPG, Black Myth: Wukong, is now complete.

"Thank you for your patience! We're thrilled to announce that the full development of Black Myth: Wukong is complete, and the game will be released as scheduled," said the developer.

"Right now, our entire team is working hard on the final stages of experiencing, testing, and deploying the game. To prove we haven't forgotten about promotions, we've put together a brand-new trailer, which will be released online at 10 AM Beijing time on August 8.

"Although we're incredibly eager to share every fun detail of the game with you, Black Myth: Wukong is a single-player game with an original storyline and unique gameplay. Therefore, we kindly ask that in these last few days before the official release, you avoid spreading any text, images, or videos that might reveal unreleased content, as well as any 'leak information' from unofficial sources.

"We sincerely hope that all the mysteries and surprises of Black Myth: Wukong remain intact until the moment you embark on your journey. Your anticipation and trust given in the past four years are always remembered."

Black Myth: Wukong will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 20, 2024. The Xbox Series X|S will launch at a later date.

Dear Destined Ones,

Thank you for your patience! We're thrilled to announce that the full development of #BlackMythWukong is complete, and the game will be released as scheduled.😉

Right now, our entire team is working hard on the final stages of experiencing, testing, and… pic.twitter.com/KOpj6F6xtJ — Black Myth: Wukong (@BlackMythGame) August 6, 2024

