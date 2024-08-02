New Darksiders Game is in Development - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games have announced a new entry in the Darksiders is in development.

"Be prepared to ride again...," reads the text in the teaser trailer.

View the teaser trailer below:

