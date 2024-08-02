By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
New Darksiders Game is in Development

New Darksiders Game is in Development - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 240 Views

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Gunfire Games have announced a new entry in the Darksiders is in development.

"Be prepared to ride again...," reads the text in the teaser trailer.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
darthv72 (58 minutes ago)

I liked them all... even Genesis.

  • 0
Leynos (1 hour ago)

I love the first 2. Genesis was ok. 3 sucked ass. Please just pay off the ending of the first. Don't be some online Gaas game.

  • 0