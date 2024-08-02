PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop YoY For All Consoles - Americas Hardware Estimates for June 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 2,947 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 365,401 units sold for June 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 24.54 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 229,740 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 53.71 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 208,954 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 17.62 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,098 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 121,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 22,000 units. PS4 sold 486,105 units for the month of June 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 231,228 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 155,892 (-29.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 83,036 units (-28.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 194,462 units (-45.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 7,895 units (-87.8%) year-over-year.
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 82,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 67,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 75,000 units.
2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.49 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.38 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.29 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for June 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 365,401 (24,535,541)
- Switch - 229,740 (53,711,241)
- Xbox Series X|S - 208,954 (17,623,780)
- PlayStation 4 - 1,098 (41,541,754)
USA hardware estimates for June 2024:
- PlayStation 5 - 310,041
- Switch - 184,966
- Xbox Series X|S - 175,246
- PlayStation 4 - 937
Weekly Sales:
June 8, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 86,412
- Switch - 40,453
- Xbox Series X|S - 35,548
- PlayStation 4 - 227
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 73,128
- Switch - 32,529
- Xbox Series X|S - 29,843
- PlayStation 4 - 193
June 15, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 80,571
- Switch - 44,359
- Xbox Series X|S - 42,245
- PlayStation 4 - 223
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 68,214
- Switch - 35,634
- Xbox Series X|S - 35,561
- PlayStation 4 - 191
June 22, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 68,084
- Switch - 46,539
- Xbox Series X|S - 42,527
- PlayStation 4 - 220
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 57,891
- Switch - 37,456
- Xbox Series X|S - 35,652
- PlayStation 4 - 188
June 29, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 65,128
- Switch - 48,128
- Xbox Series X|S - 43,153
- PlayStation 4 - 216
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 55,383
- Switch - 38,787
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,129
- PlayStation 4 - 184
July 6, 2024 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 65,206
- Switch - 50,261
- Xbox Series X|S - 45,481
- PlayStation 4 - 212
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 55,425
- Switch - 40,560
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,061
- PlayStation 4 - 181
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The difference between sold and shipped to the Switch is just 2 million units. I will wait for Sony's financial report on Thursday if the difference is greater than 2 million then something is wrong and the ps5 numbers will have to be readjusted upwards.
Sony has PS5 sell-through at 56M at the end of FY23, which ended March 31, 2024 (likely rounded, so could be 55.50M-56.49M), compared to "more than 59.2 million" shipped. That is a gap of 2.7M-3.7M. So a gap of a similar size for the end of June wouldn't be out of the question.
Plus Sony tends to announce PS5 sell-through every 10M sold and they have yet to announce 60M sold.
PS5 sell-through on Page 14 - https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/presen/business_segment_meeting/pdf/2024/GNS_E.pdf
PS5 shipment - https://sonyinteractive.com/en/our-company/business-data-sales/