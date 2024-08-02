PS5 Best-Seller, Sales Drop YoY For All Consoles - Americas Hardware Estimates for June 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 365,401 units sold for June 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 24.54 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 229,740 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 53.71 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 208,954 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 17.62 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,098 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 121,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 22,000 units. PS4 sold 486,105 units for the month of June 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 231,228 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 155,892 (-29.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 83,036 units (-28.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 194,462 units (-45.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 7,895 units (-87.8%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 82,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 67,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 75,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.49 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.38 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.29 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for June 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 365,401 ( 24,535,541 ) Switch - 229,740 ( 53,711,241 ) Xbox Series X|S - 208,954 ( 17,623,780 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,098 ( 41,541,754 )

USA hardware estimates for June 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 310,041

Switch - 184,966 Xbox Series X|S - 175,246

PlayStation 4 - 937

Weekly Sales:

June 8, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 86,412 Switch - 40,453 Xbox Series X|S - 35,548

PlayStation 4 - 227

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 73,128

Switch - 32,529 Xbox Series X|S - 29,843

PlayStation 4 - 193

June 15, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 80,571 Switch - 44,359 Xbox Series X|S - 42,245

PlayStation 4 - 223

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 68,214

Switch - 35,634 Xbox Series X|S - 35,561 PlayStation 4 - 191

June 22, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 68,084 Switch - 46,539 Xbox Series X|S - 42,527 PlayStation 4 - 220

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 57,891 Switch - 37,456 Xbox Series X|S - 35,652

PlayStation 4 - 188

June 29, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 65,128 Switch - 48,128 Xbox Series X|S - 43,153

PlayStation 4 - 216

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 55,383 Switch - 38,787 Xbox Series X|S - 36,129

PlayStation 4 - 184

July 6, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 65,206 Switch - 50,261 Xbox Series X|S - 45,481

PlayStation 4 - 212

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 55,425 Switch - 40,560 Xbox Series X|S - 38,061

PlayStation 4 - 181

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

