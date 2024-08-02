Selfloss Releases September 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Merge Games and developer Goodwin Games announced the emotional adventure game, Selfloss, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 12.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Selfloss is an emotional exploration game filled with rich lore, set in a whale-worshipping, Slavic-inspired world. Embark on the journey of the healer, Kazimir, and his magical staff as he fights a mysterious Miasma in search of a ritual to cure his wounded soul.

Selfloss is an emotional adventure game set in a Slavic-inspired whale-worshiping fantasy land. The old healer Kazimir makes an epic journey by boat and on foot in search of a ritual that can cure his soul wound. Meet memorable characters and use the light of your magic staff to fight Miasma—the mysterious affliction taking over the world.

The Magical Staff

Kazimir’s staff is central to the game’s mechanics and story, creating unique gameplay opportunities by controlling the staff both simultaneously and independently.

Take on enemies spawned by the Miasma with the searing light of your staff.

Find different ways to use your staff to solve puzzles and remove the stain of the Miasma from the world.

Explore by Land and Sea

Navigate the stunning world of Selfloss on foot or by boat.

Selfloss on foot or by boat. Use the power of Kazimir’s staff to power your small boat through treacherous waters and winding rivers.

Explore to meet the various inhabitants of the world and bring a healers touch to ease their pain.

Experience an Emotional Journey

Enact the ritual of Selfloss, healing the wounds of those who have lost loved ones.

A powerful and moving soundtrack by Arigto elevates the emotional impact of Kazimir’s journey.

A Unique and Lore-rich World

Discover a sea-worshiping world with whale gods, inspired by the landscapes and tales of Iceland.

Unearth Slavic-inspired myths brought to life through the stories you encounter on your travels.

Features:

Wield the power of the magical staff – a tool that is central to the game’s mechanics and story.

Control Kazimir and his staff simultaneously and independently to solve complex puzzles and overcome strategic and dynamic combat.

Traverse on foot or by boat, discovering Slavic and Icelandic myths along the way as you help others overcome their hardships and grief.

Explore a unique sea-worshiping world with whale gods, resembling the vast landscapes of Iceland.

Experience an emotive and moving story as you journey to enact the Selfloss ritual as a healer suffering their own soul-wound.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles