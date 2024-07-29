Bethesda Trademarks Starborn, Possible Title for 2nd Starfield Expansion - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios will be releasing the first story expansion for Starfield called Shattered Space this Fall and it now appears the title for the second expansion might have been discovered.

Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard previously stated there will be at least one more story expansion following the release

Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax Media has filed a trademark (discovered by Twitter user Timur222) for Starborn. This could potentially be the title for the second story expansion.

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

