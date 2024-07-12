The Karate Kid: Street Rumble Announce for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced 16-bit-styled multiplayer side-scrolling beat-'em-up, The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on September 20.

View the reveal trailer below:

