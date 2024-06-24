Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Tops the French Charts - Sales

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 24, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up two spots to third place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) remained in fourth place, and Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 F1 24 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Xbox Series X|S

F1 24 Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 F1 24 Monster Hunter Stories Collection Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock Pro Cycling Manager 2024

