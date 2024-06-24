Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 297 Views
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 24, 2024, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in second place, Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up two spots to third place, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) remained in fourth place, and Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- F1 24
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
Xbox Series X|S
- F1 24
- Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 24
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
- Pro Cycling Manager 2024
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.