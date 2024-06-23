Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Tops the New Zealand Charts, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Debuts in 10th - Sales

/ 102 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is up two spots to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 16, 2024.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance debuted in 10th place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, EA Sports FC 24 is four spots to third place, and NBA 2K24 fell three spots to fourth place. Hogwarts Legacy came in fifth place and Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece came in sixth place.

Pro Cycling Manager 2024 came in seventh place, Red Dead Redemption 2 fell three spots to eighth place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III dropped from sixth to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 NBA 2K24 Hogwarts Legacy Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece Pro Cycling Manager 2024 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles