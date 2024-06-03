Rumor: Octopath Traveler II Headed to Xbox and Game Pass in June - News

Octopath Traveler II will reportedly launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass later this month, according to sources who spoke with eXputer.

Publisher Square Enix and developer Acquire previously announced the game will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Microsoft Store in early 2024.

If the report is true, the release date for Octopath Traveler II for the Xbox and Game Pass will likely be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in February 2023.

Read details on the game below:

This game is a brand-new entry in the Octopath Traveler series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over three million copies worldwide. It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights.

In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era.

Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life?

Every path is yours to take.

Embark on an adventure all your own.

Key Features:

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.

Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take. Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

