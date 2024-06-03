Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Update Out Now - Adds New Story Warning Prompt, Fixes Bugs, and More - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory have released patch 1.0.5.0 for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

The update adds a warning prompt when selecting 'New Story' as this it resets the current save's story progress, as well as fixing a number of bugs, and more.

Patch 1.0.5.0 is now available for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, with fixes to improve the game experience.



Read the patch notes: https://t.co/ZthTY2cgBL pic.twitter.com/svJwSxVJRa — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 31, 2024

Read the patch notes below:

Added a warning prompt when selecting ‘New Story’ as this option resets the current save's story progress.

Fixed the large text size option, which was causing UI elements in chapter selection to go out of bounds.

Animation sync issues during some enemy executions in combat have been adjusted and fixed.

Adjusted the combat events during the Thórgestr battle at the end of Chapter 1

Several localization fixes.

Tree collision fixes in Chapter 2 settlement puzzle.

Fixed the crash when closing photo mode after extended gameplay.

Fixed a few cases of memory leaks game-wide.

Ultrawide fix during Chapter 3 cinematic to prevent Fargrímr from disappearing.

Indoor rain inside the broken house in Chapter 1 is fixed.

Ghosting issues fixed when running Frame Generation.

Added missing SFX during Chapter 3 puzzle and Chapter 4 combat

Fixed missing captions in several areas across the game.

Missing facial animations in Chapter 5 cinematic after village battle.

Misaligned peach fuzz around Senua's neck and face has been corrected.

Goði combat crowd push events have been adjusted for a better combat experience.

Improved FSR3 artefacts.

Fixed the case of some animated objects were invisible during gameplay.

Fixed instances of black marks appearing on faces around beards and fine hairs on Low preset.

