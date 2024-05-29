House of Golf 2 Launches July 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Starlight Games announced House of Golf 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 25.

Embark on an unforgettable golfing adventure with House of Golf 2—not just a game, but an invitation to create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the virtual greens, dive into a world brimming with challenges and excitement.

Challenge your skills across a variety of engaging environments where every twist and turn presents a new test of your abilities. With countless obstacles to conquer, each play session promises fresh thrills to keep you hooked for hours on end.

Couch Play for Four Players

Gather up to four players for the ultimate couch play experience. House of Golf 2 is tailor-made for lively gatherings and family fun, delivering seamless multiplayer action that’s perfect for parties and game nights. Who will reign supreme in your household?

Over 100 Holes

With over 100 meticulously crafted holes to conquer, the game offers endless entertainment and surprises. Each hole presents a unique puzzle waiting to be solved with the perfect swing.

Trick Score System

Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends.

Live Tournaments and Holes

Ready to test your mettle? Dive into Live Tournaments and compete on a variety of dynamic courses for exciting prizes, from coins to exclusive skins and golf balls. There’s always a new challenge to conquer and rewards to claim.

Don’t miss out—grab your virtual clubs and prepare to leave your mark on the world of House of Golf 2!

