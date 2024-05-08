Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch on May 14 - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher No More Robots and developer Big Z Studios announced the first-person shooter, Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on May 14 for $16.99.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the PlayStation and Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

.. welcome to…. THE STEEL SEWER. The biggest motherflippin secret base in the galaxy.

We are X Slayers… It is we who fight The Psyko Sindikate.

We pledge to defend the people of earth even though they’re beep-holes to us and don’t even deserve it.

Why? Because the Psyko Sindikate are freakin sick evil turds and are using the Hackblood (yes… they are stealing our powers… idiots) to bring evil enemies to life & take over the world and enslaven humanity.

WE. ARE. X SLAYERS.

We study the secrets of the Hackblood and it pulses through our veins.

We lie in wait, biting our time for the right moment to strike the Psykos…. while blasting original music by Seepage & Psyko Syndicate

Weather by

S-Blade,

Double Pistols,

Glass Blaster,

Explosive Sludge Launcher,

X100 Rapid Mutilator,

Triple Helix Missile Launcher,

or Hackblood Power

, we will hunt them down and get them wherever they hide…. they can hide anywhere like…

my room

the sewer

the playground

the dollar$haver store

the laundrymat

professor pizza

inside a computer

at the south boise july 4th fair

and more…

back in 1998 me and my friend Chase were making this game… and guess what… Chase found it again. he burnt it onto a CD-ROM and now we’re going to finish it and put it on-line. i got out of computers in the mean time because I had to get a real job at a Dollar$aver (I even have a kid… how did htat happen BWL!!!?) so i forgot how to program but Chase is going to do it, he went to college for it. i still have my notebook with all of the designs and guess what…. its still flipping incredable. get ready for the greatest game in the world……

